This September New York City is going to see the best of Polish avant-garde and experimental writing and digital poetry. We want to tell the American audience about established genres and artists who are well-known brand names, as well as heretical activities, considered juvenile and often created by pre high-school youngsters, indeed. So we aim to narrate contemporary Poland using a range of practices: from liberature, artists' books, e-literature, demoscene, facebook games, to dank memes. Festival curators, connected with Korporacja Ha!art, will focus on phenomena celebrating the local, programmatically avoiding the universal, but which can be attractive to the international audience precisely because these are local specialties. Ha!wangarda: Polish Impact will also host well-known American artists who have had strong links with Polish experimental writing scene (such as Nick Montfort, Michael Joyce, Carolyn Guyer, and Steven Zultanski). Come and join in Ha!wangarda events this year: the fest will happen in popular places in Manhattan and several venues in Brooklyn. Expect and enjoy: an exhibition of most unusual books, a workshop, presentations, crazy performances featuring digital media, and even... quite traditional poetry readings.

New York City 22.09–2.10.2016

See the full festival programme below!

FESTIVAL PROGRAMME:

Thursday, September22nd

Venue: OFFLINE at CENTRAL BOOKING

21 Ludlow Street New York, NY 10002

http://centralbookingnyc.com/event/polish-impact-hawangarda-2016-in-new-york/

6-8 pm

Official opening of Polish impact: Ha!wangarda 2016 in New York, and launch of Liberature, Book Art, and E-literature exhibition

Event description: Ha!wangarda: Liberature, Book Art, and E-literature exhibition kicks off Polish Impact: Ha!wangarda 2016 in New York, an international festival of avant-garde and experimental writing, organised in Krakow since 2010. The exhibition features works of book art, liberature and e-lit from Krakow Liberature Reading Room and Ha!art Publishing House. It explores how print and digital technologies shape contemporary creative writing and book art of Polish, American and international poets, writers and artists. These represented in the exhibitions include Zenon Fajfer, Katarzyna Bazarnik, Łukasz Podgórni, Jadwiga and Janusz Tryzno, Paweł Dunajko, Dariusz Orszulewski, Robert Szczerbowski, Zbigniew Sałaj, Andrzej Bednarczyk, Dorota Kamisińska, Zofia Szczęsna, Agata Lankamer, Aneta Kamińska, Hsia Yu, Jaan Malin, Katarzyna Giełżyńska, Radosław Nowakowski, William Blake, Laurence Sterne, Stephane Mallarme, Raymond Queneau, William Gass, Marc Saporta, B.S. Johnson, Herta Müller, Raymond Federman, Jonathan Safran Foer, Emmett Williams, Michael Joyce, Carolyn Guyer, Nick Montfort, Philip Meersman and Steven Zultanski.

7 pm

Ha!wangarda: Liberature, Book Art, and E-literature exhibition: curators’ talks: Maddy Rosenberg on book art, Katarzyna Bazarnik on liberature, Piotr Marecki on electronic literature, in which presenters highlight specificity of each genre, and point to sometimes surprising connections.

September 22nd - October 2nd

Venue: OFFLINE at CENTRAL BOOKING

21 Ludlow Street New York, NY 10002

http://centralbookingnyc.com/event/polish-impact-hawangarda-2016-in-new-york/

Gallery and exhibition hours: Thursday-Sunday, 12-6 pm

Event: Ha!wangarda: Liberature, Book Art, and E-literature exhibition

Event description: The exhibition is at the core of Polish Impact: Ha!wangarda 2016 in New York. It features works of book art, liberature and e-lit from Krakow Liberature Reading Room and Ha!art Publishing House. It explores how print and digital technologies shape contemporary creative writing and book art of Polish, American and international poets, writers and artists.

Friday, Sept 23

Venue: Charlotte Patisserie, 596 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

http://charlottepatisserie.com/

12 pm

Event: Brunch z Korporacją Ha!art czyli Młoda Polska w Memach / Brunch with Ha!art or Young Poland in Memes (presentation in Polish) by Kaja Puto, Łukasz Podgórni, Piotr Marecki

Event description: Contemporary Poland can be narrated through different media and genres: popular fiction, movies, TV news and reports, as well as popular Internet forms such as memes. During a relaxed brunch session the panelists will share with the audience a selection of famous Polish caramel fudge ("krówki") and of most important memes, ranging from the viral, mainstream ones to the fringe ones and so-called dank memes. These subversive pieces are ironic commentaries on life in today’s Poland. They offer a unique story of current conflicts, mixing contemporary language, a sense of humor, and "memic celebrities.”

Friday, Sept 23

Venue: Wendy's Subway

379 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206

http://www.wendyssubway.com/

5 pm

Event: Liberature: poetry bound to the book, a talk and poetry presentation by Katarzyna Bazarnik

Event description: Liberature is a genre embracing literary works in which the writer deliberately fuses text and material features of the book in order to create an integral piece of literary art. Proposed in 1999 by Polish poet Zenon Fajfer and theoretically developed by Katarzyna Bazarnik, the concept grew out of the couple's triple-codex-book Oka-leczenie [Mute-Eye-Late], the work that stimulated a distinct trend in contemporary Polish literature. But such an approach to creative writing can be traced back to practices of the avant-garde, Mallarme's symbolist revolution, Sterne's playful treatment of publishing conventions, and visual poetry. The talk will point to these connections, but focus on how the poetic word can inhabit spaces of the book, and will include reading from a few liberatic poems by Zenon Fajfer.

6 pm

Event: Demoscene Poetry presented by Piotr Marecki

Event description: The aim of the presentation is to introduce and put in context the phenomenon of scene poetry, which stems from demoscene activities. The demoscene was an almost exclusively European phenomenon, which developed in the 80’s and 90’s among the first generation of teenge geeks growing up using PCs. This exceptional type of creative activity was based on collaborative work in the field of digital media and computational art. The most important genre of the scene were demos, i.e. programs whose only purpose was to impress the expert audience and demonstrate possibilities of a computer. The demoscene has survived as a unique subculture of highly skilled computer artists, but is little known outside the “uninitiated.” Demos are created in real time during demoparties, as their effects are generated by a processor processing input data according to an algorithm. The audience of demo parties consists of other participants, who are deeply involved in the scene and can appreciate the beauty of algorithms. Many demos are a kind of video clips, hence the demoscene was usually contextualized as digital media and audiovisual art. But there are several demos whose integral part is constituted by text and poetry. Among the sceners this type of work is called scene poetry. The presentation will include examples of such demos, collected during research of the scene environment and meetings with demosceners.

Saturday, Sept 24

Venue: Wendy’s Subway

379 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206

http://www.wendyssubway.com/

4 pm

Event: Kaja Puto, presentation of a facebook game "Keleti blok blokki"

Event description: Keleti blok blokki (Hungarian for 'the apartment blocks of the Eastern Block') is a social game played on Facebook in which players try to guess the geographical location of apartment blocks featured on screens from Google Street View submitted by one of the participants. The photos can be censored for obvious clues (like signs or registration plates). The game counters the popular belief that apartment blocks looked all alike, from Eastern Germany all the way to Vladivostok. In the wider context, the game challenges the perception of Eastern Bloc countries as one monolith, described by the Western rulers as "the East".

Keleti blok blokki constitutes a research subject at the intersection of visual anthropology (exploring semiotics of urban space mediated by the Google Street View camera), sociology (with its focus on stereotypes about the Eastern Bloc countries successfully employed by participants of the game), and digital literature (the explanations the participants write for their guesses often have the form of short, witty, literary descriptions.) The presentation will focus on this last aspect, and proposes to consider these short forms as literary flash non-fiction.

5 pm

Event: Matrix, Ha!art's experimental animations presented by Piotr Marecki

Event description: Matrix is a reconstruction of an old Slavonic myth of creation. To tell the story recovered from an abyss of the past Tomasz Bochniak invented a special, experimental technology, which involves using a glass matrix and stop motion animation. Sławek Shuty, a writer, performer and intermedial artist, prepared a storyline that matches the ingenuity of the new technology. The effect is dazzling! Trip, another experimental animation by the same artists, features a hero suffering from the writer’s block. When the Author decides to induce inspiration chemically, a doped biscuit transports him, like the fairytale Alice, into a land of hallucinogenic visions, which brings about in an increase of his creative potential. However, the depths of imagination are inhabited by demons that must be confronted... Trip is a tongue-in-cheek account of an internal voyage, an animated penetration to the Buddhist bardo in the post-Monty-Python style, a black comedy tale about the transformation of a creative impasse into fulfillment. The show will end will a bonus: another surprise animation recently finalised by the same creative duo.

Sunday, September 25th

Venue: OFFLINE at CENTRAL BOOKING

21 Ludlow Street New York, NY 10002

http://centralbookingnyc.com/event/polish-impact-hawangarda-2016-in-new-york/

3 pm

Zenon Fajfer, Clock of Timelessness / Zegar Bezczasowości presentation of city clock tower project for New York and Krakow by Zenon Fajfer, and launch of his kinetic poem

Event description: Launch of Zenon Fajfer’s kinetic poem, intended to be the key part of his site-specific project. In the past great cities boasted city clocks whose chiming paced the life of their inhabitants. Today's clocks are disciplining tools, urging us to hurry up. Fajfer’s poetic idea is to inspire people to slow down and experience a moment of contemplation. In order to do so he wants to build city clock towers in New York and Krakow whose faces will feature the 12 letters of the word “TIMELESSNESS” and three other versions: BEZCZASOWOŚĆ / ATEMPORALITÀ / ATEMPORALITÉ, instead of digits, with every hour displaying a poem instead of sounding a chime. The clocks will dialogue with each other, thus forming a symbolic bridge across the Atlantic. Poem translated by Katarzyna Bazarnik, programmed by Olga Dwornik.

3.30 pm

Łukasz Podgórni, Post-poetry, cyberhoboness, speech synthesis workout

Event description: In an audiovisual performance, Łukasz Podgórni, one of the leading digital poets in Poland, experiments with combining language, code, jpgs found via Google Graphics, movement, and sound. He explores the artistic and aesthetic consequences of Internet overdose, when people are living glued to a computer and lack offline activity. His digital performance generates reflections on life supported by telework, harnesses speech synthesizer samples with beatboxing, turning the twilight of the avant-garde into a rather weird party. See more of his work at http://pdgr.tumblr.com and http://szafranchinche.ovh.org

4-6 pm

Event: “OFF-BOOK. Between the analogue and the digital”: a round table on artists’ books, liberature and electronic literature as contemporary forms of art and creative writing.

Panelists include: Maddy Rosenberg, Katarzyna Bazarnik & Zenon Fajfer, Piotr Marecki, Łukasz Podgórni, Carolyn Guyer & Michael Joyce, Nick Montfort, Steven Zultanski. Moderated by Kaja Puto.

Wednesday, September 28th

Venue: Greenpoint Library

107 Norman Ave. at Leonard St., Brooklyn, NY 11222

http://www.bklynlibrary.org/calendar/zenon-fajfer-poetry-readi-greenpoint-library-092816

6:30 pm

Event: Zenon Fajfer,spektakl poetycki “Widok z głębokiej wieży / View from the Deep Tower” (poetry reading in Polish with selected poems in English)

Event description: A poetic performance in Polish by a leading avant-garde poet, who surprises the audience with his unexpectedly lyrical voice. It combines one path through his labyrinthine, hypertextual poems of Powieki (Eyelids, 2013), presented on the screen, with nostalgic explorations of the past in the poems from Widok z głębokiej wieży (View from the Deep Tower, 2015). Scripted by Teresa Nowak, with selected poems in Katarzyna Bazarnik’s translations into English, and kinetic, hypertextual poems programmed by Olga Dwornik.

Sunday, October 2nd

Venue: CENTRAL BOOKING

21 Ludlow Street New York, NY 10002

http://centralbookingnyc.com/event/polish-impact-hawangarda-2016-in-new-york/

3-5 pm

Katarzyna Bazarnik’s workshop: Liberatic Collage or try writing in someone else’s words

Event description: Collage is a well-known technique of combining different materials in a piece of intermedial art. It originated as innovative poetics of the early 20th century avant-garde. Recently, the Nobel-Prize winning poets Herta Müller and Wisława Szymborska created amazing collage poems, using words and photos cut out of newspapers and magazines. Workshop participants will be invited to follow in their footsteps to create their own poetic commentaries, remixing and recycling newspapers, magazines, advertising leaflets and the like.

5 pm

Zenon Fajfer, poetry reading View from the Deep Tower

Event description: The leading Polish avant-garde author leads the audience along one of thousands of paths in his maze-like, hypertextual poetry volume Powieki (Eyelids), only to offer a lyrical relief with poems from another liberatic collection Widok z głębokiej wieży (View from the Deep Tower). Here a nostalgic exploration of the past mixes with irony or tenderness colouring present reflections. Translation and reading in English by Katarzyna Bazarnik, poem animations programmed by Olga Dwornik, script by Teresa Nowak.

ARTISTS, PRESENTERS AND PANELISTS:

Katarzyna Bazarnik, translator, writer, curator of Liberature Reading Room and editor of Liberatura series in Ha!art Publishing House, assistant professor in the Institute of English Studies at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow.

Zenon Fajfer, Polish poet, playwright, creator and theoretician of liberature (a new literary genre fusing text with unconventional shapes of the book), inventor of new literary forms.

Carolyn Guyer, American mixed-media visual artist, hypertext fiction writer, and web developer, former director of web development at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Michael Joyce, American novelist, poet, critic, and collaborative multimedia artist, best known as the author of afternoon, which The New York Times called “the granddaddy of hypertext fictions.”

Piotr Marecki, assistant professor at the Jagiellonian University in Kraków and lecturer at the Film School in Łódź. Since 1999 he has been editor-in-chief of Ha!art Magazine and Ha!art Publishing House, which he co-founded.

Nick Montfort develops computational art and poetry, often collaboratively. He is a professor at MIT and is the principal of the naming firm Nomnym. He lives in New York and Boston.

Łukasz Podgórni, Polish cyberpoet, graphic and apps creator, sculptor of audio files and trainer of speech synthesizers, collaborates with Korporacja Ha!art Foundation and Rozdzielczość Chleba art collective.

Kaja Puto, journalist, editor, publisher, refugee activist, vice-president of Korporacja Ha!art Foundation.

Maddy Rosenberg, a native of Brooklyn, is an artist who works in several media: oil painting, artists’ books, printmaking, drawing, toy theater and installation. She founded and runs CENTRAL BOOKING, and maintains an active international exhibition and curatorial career.

Steven Zultanski is a Brooklyn-based author of experimental poetry, prose, and criticism.

What is Ha!wangarda:

Ha!wangarda International Festival of Experimental Literature, organized every year in October in Kraków since 2010 is a hybrid type of event: it combines a festival, laboratory, flying university, literary café, and a space where knowledge about and a lexicon for discussing unconventional literature are created. The festival has employed different formulas: a media art show, performance, presentation, translation, workshop, lecture, exhibition, literary brunch, to present over 100 works from different corners of the world. Presentations and performances are carried out in national languages, and often facilitated by translations. Apart from e-lit, the festival program covers video games, the demoscene, visual experiments, liberature, and avant-garde writing, thus setting e-lit against a broader context of other forms of digital art and unconventional literature. The festival has also involved real time, collaborative writing (story generators, google autocomplete poetry written during workshops, or a collaborative novel created between subsequent festlab editions).

The festival owes its unique character partially to the local fabric of the traditional literary life, as it is organized in Kraków, a city with a long, lively tradition of literary meetings and disputes in its numerous art cafes, where on-going struggles between generations of traditionalists and artists avant-garde have always taken place. Ha!wangarda's draws on this heritage to seek out emerging, innovative art. Especially that in Poland literary life has almost always thrived outside academia, as writers do not hold university posts, and creative writing courses are frowned upon by the scholarly and literary circles alike. Despite its fringe character, Ha!wangarda does have several ties with academic circles, praised by Anna Nacher, a researcher from the Jagiellonian University, as one of those sites where what is best in academia meets with what is most attractive and inspiring outside it. Ha!wangarda may be compared to and contrasted with events like the E-Poetry festival or the ELO conferences, whose organizers do not want to replicate familiar models but seek and affirm alterative ones. The organizational model is also different; most events are not held on university campuses, but in spaces open to diverse audiences: in cafes, libraries or independent galleries, and no registration, nor fees are required. The lack of rigor allows for autonomous, anarchic and unpredictable gestures (like spontaneous announcement of manifestos or engaging with accidental, “nonspecialist” audiences).

Polish Impact: Ha!wangarda 2016 w Nowym Jorku

Do Nowego Jorku przywozimy wszystko, co najlepsze w szeroko pojętych współczesnych, awangardowych, eksperymentalnych praktykach pisania w Polsce. Amerykańskiej publiczności chcemy opowiedzieć zarówno o gatunkach i artystach już uznanych, będących marką samą w sobie, jak i aktywnościach heretyckich, uważanych za niepoważne, nierzadko firmowanych przez osoby, które jeszcze nie zaczęły szkoły średniej. Naszym celem jest zatem opowiedzieć Polskę współczesną przez spektrum praktyk: począwszy od liberatury, książek artystycznych, przez e-literaturę, demoscenę, fejsbukowe gry, czy dank memes. Kuratorzy wydarzenia związani z krakowską Korporacją Ha!art skupią się fenomenach afirmujących lokalność, programowo nie będących kopią zjawisk uniwersalnych, lecz które właśnie przez tę lokalność mogą zainteresować obcą publiczność. W Ha!wangardzie wezmą też udział jako goście festiwalu znani twórcy amerykańscy, mający silne związki z polską sceną pisarstwa eksperymentalnego (tacy jak, Nick Montfort, Michael Joyce, Carolyn Guyer, Steven Zultanski). Na Ha!wangardę pt. Polish Impact zapraszamy do modnych miejsc na Manhattanie oraz Brooklynie. W programie wystawa najbardziej nietypowych książek, warsztaty, prezentacje, szalone performanse z użyciem mediów cyfrowych, a nawet… tradycyjne czytanie poezji.

Nowy Jork 22.09–2.10.2016

