Piotr Marecki / Leszek Onak / SOYT!NBG

113983 to liczba plików na laptopie Piotra Mareckiego w dniu 12 stycznia 2017 roku. W ciągu kilkunastu minut zostaje podjęta próba podniesienia ich wszystkich. Utwór został zaprezentowany jako wild demo na party Synchrony/Récursion (Nowy Jork--Montreal, 27–29 stycznia 2017) i nie zajął ostatniego miejsca.

On January 12th, 2017 there were 113983 files on Piotr Marecki's laptop. This digital work is an attempt to lift them one by one – which takes several minutes. The work was first presented as a wild demo during the Synchrony/Recursion demoparty (NYC–Montreal, 27th–29th January 2017) and was not voted last in the competition.

113983 – ODPAL / RUN

http://ha.art.pl/113983/

